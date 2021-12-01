Human remains found in Auburndale neighborhood; death investigation underway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after human remains were found in the Auburndale neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., officers were called to investigate on possible remains found in the 1100 block of Cristland Road, near Third Street Road, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed.

No other details were provided on the case.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is working with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to determine the person’s cause of death.

