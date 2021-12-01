Investigators say frequent expressway shootings are mostly targeted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pregnant 20-year old woman is in critical condition after being shot on I-264, with the gunman still on the loose.

Tuesday morning’s incident is the latest shooting to happen on local interstates. When expressway shootings are reported, investigators said some of the incidents aren’t at random.

According to Shively Police Department, the woman who was four months pregnant was in the passenger seat along with a male driver. Around the 6-mile marker, a car pulled alongside their vehicle and fired multiple shots at the car, hitting the woman.

”Even this incident, it’s not random thing we believe by the nature of incident, that they were targeted,” said Sergeant Patrick Allen. “We don’t know why at this point.”

Shively Police are working to figure that out who hit them and why. However, investigators said one thing is for sure: the fact that the shooting happened on the Watterson Expressway could’ve helped the suspect get away.

”One reason for the types of crimes, it’s one place we don’t have, at two o’clock in the morning, a lot of witnesses or businesses around with video or anything like that,” Allen said.

Nonetheless, there are tracks detectives trail, but those are not provided to protect the integrity of the investigations.

In this case involving the 20-year old woman, Sergeant Allen said the witness and family are cooperating with police thus far.

”It probably seems to the average citizen, ‘Hey, is it safe to go on the expressway?’ Allen said. “It is. These shootings, none of them I feel like are random.”

WAVE 3 News reports show, so far this year, there have been four shootings on the Watterson Expressway.

Earlier this month, two people were shot on the Watterson near Dixie Hwy; Fred O’Bannon, a construction worker who died, and Sergeant Chris Lane, who had serious injuries but survived.

The suspect, Keyshawn Stewart arrested in that incident.

Earlier in September, a JCPS bus driver was taking the Watterson to work when he was shot multiple times and died.

In August, LMPD reported two cars on the expressway were involved in a back and forth shooting, no victims reported at the time.

Sgt. Allen provided tips for drivers, who he says still have to remain vigilant.

“If you feel like you may be witnessing a crime or something that’s not right; get what information you can like a tag or description of a vehicle,” Allen said. “But don’t put yourself in danger or follow a vehicle.”

To report a tip, call LMPD’s Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

