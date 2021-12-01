Louisville Zoo’s 28-year-old California sea lion Bart has died

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is mourning after the death of their male California sea lion Bart on Wednesday.

Bart was 28 years old, and was the second California sea lion to be born at the Louisville Zoo in its 52-year history, according to a release.

After spending three-and-a-half years at the Birmingham Zoo while the Glacier Run habitat was under construction, Bart was welcomed back to Louisville in 2010 and has been in the city ever since.

“Bart was a favorite amongst guests because of his large stature and beloved amongst staff because of his even larger personality,” Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney said in a release. “It is never easy to say goodbye to any animal ambassador. We will miss how Bart blew raspberries at the crowds as well as soaking some “lucky” guests during pinniped training sessions.”

Bart shared the Glacier Run habitat with California sea lions Gremlin and Riva, harbor seals Tonie and Oscar, and gray seals Boone, Finsbay, Minnow, and Rona.

The Louisville Zoo said median life expectancy for a California sea lion inside of a managed system is around 23.3 years.

The Glacier Run care team also released a video sharing memories of Bart on their Youtube channel.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.