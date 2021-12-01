Support Local Businesses
Madison man sentenced to 42 years after shooting Indiana State trooper during standoff

A Madison, Indiana man accused of shooting an Indiana State Police trooper during a standoff in...
A Madison, Indiana man accused of shooting an Indiana State Police trooper during a standoff in Nov. 2019 has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Madison, Indiana man accused of shooting an Indiana State Police trooper during a standoff in Nov. 2019 has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.

Wade Roark, 61, was found guilty of all charges by a jury in relation to the shooting that occurred at a home on State Road 56 east of Madison on Nov. 23, 2019, according to Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter.

Indiana State Police were alerted to the location after reports of family members locked in an upstairs bedroom, with Roark downstairs in the basement.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Roark was believed to have a handgun and was firing into the upper level of the home.

Police arrived on scene, where Roark was said to have refused officers’ commands to retreat. Roark also claimed he would kill a subject along with “unspecified Hispanic men.”

Roark also told police he believed “the DEA and the Mexican drug cartel were after him,” telling officers he had been awake for three days.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and were able to get the homeowners out of the house, but Roark was still inside.

“The suspect did not live at the residence, but he did have a connection to the residence,” ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles previously told WAVE 3 News. “There was some kind of relationship with the people inside, so it wasn’t like a stranger barged into the home.”

Roark kept randomly firing shots even as police tried to communicate with him and the ISP South Zone SWAT team arrived.

One of the shots hit 18-year ISP veteran Master Sgt. Joseph Livers in the leg.

A second trooper fired back at Roark and did not hit him. Roark gave himself up to police after nearly six hours.

Roark was found guilty of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery by a jury trial concluding on Oct. 29. The 42-year-sentence will be served at Indiana Department of Correction.

“It is always difficult for victims and their families to testify at these hearings,” Sutter said in a Facebook post. “I want to thank Trooper Livers and his wife, Dr. Amy Livers, for their testimony and sharing the struggles they have had since the incident.”

