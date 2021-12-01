Support Local Businesses
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot

By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating after a man was found shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the St. Denis neighborhood around 4:00 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

The man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The man told officers that he was in a parking lot of a local business in the 3200 block of Cane Run Road, when two individuals came up to his car and opened fire, shooting the car several times.

Ellis said the made his way to the St. Denis neighborhood afterwards.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

The investigation continues.

