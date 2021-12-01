Support Local Businesses
Police: Man stabs 2 Indianapolis officers before he is shot

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Authorities say a man armed with multiple knives stabbed two Indianapolis police officers early Wednesday before they shot and wounded him.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance about 1 a.m. came in contact with the man, who said another person was harassing him.

Police say the officers told the man they would attempt to locate the other person, but when they walked away he attacked them.

Police say both officers shot at the man, who was hospitalized in stable condition.

The officers were taken to a hospital and were listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured and police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

