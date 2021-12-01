Search on for suspect in Radcliff Thanksgiving Eve homicide

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal lawmen are looking for a man wanted in the shooting death of a man in Hardin County on Thanksgiving Eve.

According to Chief Jeff Cross of the Radcliff Police Department, the victim, Jermaine Huffman, 30, of Radcliff, was shot around 8 p.m. Nov. 24. in the 1400 block of Kingswood Way. Huffman later died at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown where he was taken for treatment.

Cross said investigators believe Huffman and his victim knew each other, but the name of the suspect is not being released at this time.

U.S. Marshals have joined the search for the suspect because they believe he has left Kentucky.

