Street named in honor of basketball legend Darrell Griffith to be unveiled in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known Louisville-native and basketball legend will be honored with a new street sign in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Council is honoring Darrell Griffith, also known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” with a street sign placed in front of Griffith’s childhood home on Hale Avenue, between Cecil Avenue and South 40th Street.

Griffith was part of the University of Louisville basketball program between 1976 and 1980, leading the team to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 1980 as Louisville won it’s first National Championship.

After becoming an NBA star with the Utah Jazz, Griffith continued to give back to the community through his non-profit Darrell Griffith Foundation.

Griffith is also a founding board member and volunteer of the West End School, home of the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center.

“When I think about people from West Louisville and people who have given back to West Louisville, I think of Darrell Griffith,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-1). “I’ve always admired that no matter where he has gone, he never forgets where he came from. Darrell is the role model that our community is proud of, and I thank him for his commitment to West Louisville.”

The unveiling ceremony will be hosted on Thursday at 11 a.m. in front of 4101 Hale Avenue. Former UofL Coach Denny Crum, Coach Wade Houston, and former 1980 NCAA team members have been invited to the unveiling ceremony.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.