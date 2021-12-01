Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Street named in honor of basketball legend Darrell Griffith to be unveiled in Chickasaw

Louisville Metro Council is honoring Darrell Griffith, also known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” with a...
Louisville Metro Council is honoring Darrell Griffith, also known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” with a street sign placed in front of Griffith’s childhood home on Hale Avenue, between Cecil Avenue and South 40th Street.(Louisville Metro Council)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known Louisville-native and basketball legend will be honored with a new street sign in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Council is honoring Darrell Griffith, also known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” with a street sign placed in front of Griffith’s childhood home on Hale Avenue, between Cecil Avenue and South 40th Street.

Griffith was part of the University of Louisville basketball program between 1976 and 1980, leading the team to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 1980 as Louisville won it’s first National Championship.

After becoming an NBA star with the Utah Jazz, Griffith continued to give back to the community through his non-profit Darrell Griffith Foundation.

Griffith is also a founding board member and volunteer of the West End School, home of the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center.

“When I think about people from West Louisville and people who have given back to West Louisville, I think of Darrell Griffith,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-1). “I’ve always admired that no matter where he has gone, he never forgets where he came from. Darrell is the role model that our community is proud of, and I thank him for his commitment to West Louisville.”

The unveiling ceremony will be hosted on Thursday at 11 a.m. in front of 4101 Hale Avenue. Former UofL Coach Denny Crum, Coach Wade Houston, and former 1980 NCAA team members have been invited to the unveiling ceremony.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
The JCPS mother shared the video on Facebook.
Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door
Calls came in around 8:39 p.m. to the 6200 block of Jeffrey Drive, just off of Lower Hunters...
LMPD: Two men shot in PRP neighborhood
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash took place Saturday morning.
Indiana man killed in motorcycle accident

Latest News

Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in his car
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
The hope is that when completed accessibility to the park will bring more green space to the...
Gov. Beshear proposes funds to complete Waterfront Park expansion in Louisville
Jamarcus Glover.
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is sentenced on drug charges