Toppers blow out Rhodes College 105-35

(WBKO)
By Zach Greenwell
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Hilltopper Basketball recorded its largest margin of victory ever against a college team Tuesday night, rolling to a historic 105-35 win over Rhodes College at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The 70-point win beat WKU’s previous record for margin of victory against a college program of 66, a 123-57 triumph over Tampa on Dec. 10, 1966.

Rhodes’ 35 points were also the fewest allowed by the Hilltoppers since holding Asbury to 29 on Jan. 3, 2001.

“I thought we had guys that had good shots that turned them down and passed it for a better shot,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “That’s the one thing that stood out. It’s easy when that game’s out of control like that, and you’re a shooter and there’s several guys that can make shots, to shoot a good shot. But I saw on several occasions a good shooter turn down a good shot and pass to his teammate for a better shot.”

WKU (4-3) started the game on a 16-0 run, while Rhodes (3-3) had just two points until the 10:42 mark of the first half.

The Hilltoppers led 51-15 at the break and ultimately got almost the entire team involved with 10 players scoring. No WKU starter played more than 21 minutes.

WKU shot 56.9% from the field and held Rhodes to just 23.4%, including a 3-for-32 performance from 3-point range (9.4%)

The Tops racked up 27 assists on 41 made baskets, outscored Rhodes 58-18 in the paint and won the boards 50-35. They also tallied 16 steals and 11 blocks.

“I think we just wanted to get better,” redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton said. “We knew we were favored pretty well. Just getting better and guys stepping up. Being ready and just getting better.”

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led WKU’s scoring with 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting in just 21 minutes.

Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear added a career-high 20 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Frampton tallied 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from 3.

Redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz (13 points, six rebounds) and graduate senior guard Camron Justice (11 points, five steals) also reached double figures.

Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight chipped in 10 assists and seven rebounds, and junior center Jamarion Sharp blocked seven shots in 17 minutes. Redshirt freshman guard Noah Stansbury dished out a career-high seven assists.

Seth Aeschliman was Rhodes’ leading scorer with six points.

The Hilltoppers next host in-state foe Eastern Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at Diddle Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+ and air locally in Bowling Green on WKU PBS.

“Like Luke said, just getting better,” Brashear said. “Not looking at our opponent, just coming down and working on our things before facing a good opponent on Saturday against Eastern.”

