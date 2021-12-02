Support Local Businesses
3 baby penguins hatch at Louisville Zoo

The eldest little penguin at the Louisville Zoo was hatched on October 28, 2021, to parents...
The eldest little penguin at the Louisville Zoo was hatched on October 28, 2021, to parents Miramar (mother) and Rabbit (father); the second chick was hatched on November 4, 2021, to parents Eudyptula “Tula” (mother) and Granite (father); and the youngest was hatched on November 15, 2021, to parents Clarkie (mother) and Boost (father).(Louisville Zoo)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The Louisville Zoo’s little penguins have welcomed three new babies into their colony.

The trio of chicks were all born in the last few weeks: the eldest, born to parent Miramar and Rabbit on Oct. 28, the second to Eudyptula “Tula” and Granite on Nov. 4, and the youngest to Clarkie and Boost on Nov. 15.

“Hatchings and births are always a great time for celebration, and we are excited to welcome these new ‘little’ ambassadors this holiday season,” Louisville Zoo Executive Director Dan Maloney said.

The chicks have yet to be named and are nesting with their parents in the Louisville Zoo’s penguin exhibit. They’ll be back in the spring.

The penguin care team is keeping an eye on more unhatched eggs, and they expect more chicks to arrive soon.

The little penguin is the smallest breed of the species, native to Australia and New Zealand. They only number around 500,000 in the wild, mostly because of habitat loss and domestic animals attacking them.

