Cards fall 73-64 at #22 Michigan State in Mack’s return

(WAVE) - UofL (5-2) welcomed back head coach Chris Mack from his six-game season opening suspension, but could not overcome a 20-4 second half run by the Spartans.

“The physicality that we’ve talked about, that’s been talked about with our team has really been about the defensive end,” Mack said. “but there’s physicality that you have to play with on the offensive end and we didn’t do that tonight. Give Michigan State a lot of credit, they’re one of the best defensive teams in the country.”

El Ellis led UofL with a career-high 22 points. Dre Davis had 15 and Malik Williams had 10 and 8 rebounds.

Malik Hall led Michigan State (6-2) with 15 points. He hit all three of his three-point attempts.

UofL was 7-27 from three and shot just 41% from the field.

The Cards tip off ACC play on Saturday at N.C. State (6-1). The Wolfpack held off Nebraska (5-3) 104-100 in four overtimes on Wednesday night.

