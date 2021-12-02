Support Local Businesses
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: LMPD recruit saves child who ran into traffic

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer-in-training saved a child who ran into oncoming traffic on Taylor Boulevard, with the rescue caught on surveillance camera.

It happened on Nov. 1 as several Metro Academy Class 49 recruits were jogging in front of the LMPD Academy. The boy is seen on the video running the opposite way out onto Taylor Boulevard.

The recruit can be seen turning around and running into the road to save the boy.

According to an LMPD Facebook post, the child was reunited with his family and was not hurt.

