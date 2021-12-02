Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot

The CDC now recommends all adults receive a booster shot.
The CDC now recommends all adults receive a booster shot.(WILX)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday all American adults receive a booster shot for additional protection.

Previously, the CDC recommended adults over 50, along with adults in long term care facilities, get a booster shot.

Bardstown-area physicians said protection after the first and second COVID-19 vaccines lasts around five to six months, but can still be effective in preventing severe disease from the coronavirus.

However, doctors anticipate the booster shot will protect individuals from the virus for years and help prevent minor disease and even asymptomatic cases.

“We know from our vaccine research over the last several decades that it takes that third dose or that dose at six months apart to get that long term protection,” Dr. Stan Block, pediatrician and present of Kentucky Pediatric and Adult Research Group, which was instrumental in researching the Pfizer vaccine said.

“What the vaccine does though, we do know, even if you get infected, it prevents ventilators, it prevents hospitalizations, and it prevents caskets,” Block added.

Adults who received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should receive a third dose six months after receiving their second shot. Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson shot should receive a booster two months after their initial dose.

Family practitioner, Dr. Matthew Stiles urged people to get vaccinated as he went down his list of unvaccinated patients who have died from COVID-19.

“My plea is personal, not just medical,” Stiles said.

Stiles told WAVE 3 News he has already been offering the booster to his patients and office staff and many have been happy to receive one.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic near you, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured

Latest News

The president is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant...
Biden vows to fight omicron with 'science, speed' in booster push
The antiviral pill is said to lower the risk of severe disease in a person infected with...
Health Minute: Merck's COVID-19 pill gets initial green light
They're hopeful there won't be a surge of new cases.
Doctor explains early data, risks of omicron variant
Hospital leaders with UofL Health and Norton Healthcare tell WAVE 3 News the demand for...
COVID numbers could soon rise in Louisville amid omicron variant concerns, health official says