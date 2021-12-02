Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Doctor explains early data, risks of omicron variant

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first case of the omicron COVID variant has made its way to the United States. The case was found in a person traveling from South Africa. That person is now quarantining in California.

“Trust me, we don’t want to talk about a new variant strain more than anybody out in the public, but that’s the reality of the way things are,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.

Yazel is operating on the assumption that the omicron variant is already in our area. He said that assumption will help people be more prepared.

“There’s a little lag time when they do the genotypes and the different strains and stuff like that,” Yazel said.

“When we do some of our routine swabs and we send it to the state lab for just a positive or negative, they take a certain number of those and actually type them all the way out so they can tell exactly what strain there is,” he explained.

Yazel said information about the variant is still limited. Early data shows it could be more infectious than delta, and it might eventually become the dominant strain in the U.S.

He said it doesn’t seem to cause more severe cases. He also said the vaccine seems to be holding up well against omicron.

“I think a game changer will be when or if a variant strain comes along that’s more severe. That’s when things are really going to pose a problem from a public health side of things as far as large-scale changes and how we’re handling it,” Yazel said.

While he said it’s a concern to keep an eye on, it’s not a reason to panic yet.

“I think it’s good to stay informed, but listen to your public health officials,” Yazel said. “As far as when it’s time to be worried or if it’s ever time to be, we’ll let you know.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say

Latest News

One-year-old Ocean Robertson has to take five different anti-seizure medications and two...
Family seeks answers as 1-year-old shooting victim goes through 4th surgery
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said he's operating on the assumption that the...
Doctor explains early data, risks of omicron variant
When expressway shootings are reported, investigators said some of the incidents aren’t at...
Investigators say frequent expressway shootings are mostly targeted
Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in his car
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot