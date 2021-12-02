FORECAST: Warm air continues before Sunday’s rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

Patchy fog possible overnight

Upper 60s again for highs on Friday

Cooler weekend with rain likely Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a mostly clear overnight period on the way for us. Calmer winds will lead to some patchy fog potential Friday morning as lows get down into the 30s and 40s.

Friday is another spectacular weather day with plenty of sunshine and highs well into the 60s. Enjoy this fantastic forecast!

Clouds work in from the south on Friday night, keeping low temperatures in the 40s for most of us with mainly dry weather.

Saturday’s cool-down won’t be drastic as it’ll be a glancing blow of Pacific-sourced air moving in. We’ll keep some clouds around and a small sprinkle chance as highs get into the 50s during the afternoon.

Rain becomes likely late Sunday as a cold front swings through. Some snowflakes can’t be ruled out Monday morning as the colder air moves in, but nothing significant is expected snow-wise. Highs early next week will be in the 40s before recovering into the 50s with rain chances by mid week.

