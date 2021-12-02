FORECAST: Warm end to the workweek

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60-70 degree range on Thursday and Friday

WEEKEND: Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Multiple systems bring showers to the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the morning hours, allowing for much more sunshine for the second half of the day. Highs climb into the 60s with the help of breezy southwesterly winds.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s yet again. A weak front passing through the area will help to push lows in the upper 30s and low 40s beneath partly cloudy skies.

While Saturday looks dry with some clouds overhead, Sunday features a better chance of rain in the forecast.

