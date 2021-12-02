FORECAST: Warm through Friday; watching weekend rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60-70 degree range today and Friday

WEEKEND: Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Multiple systems bring showers to the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Highs climb into the 60s this afternoon with the help of breezy southwesterly winds.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s yet again. We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Friday night with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

While Saturday looks dry with some clouds overhead, Sunday features a better chance of rain in the forecast.

