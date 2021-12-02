Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warm through Friday; watching weekend rain chances

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WARM WEATHER: Highs in the 60-70 degree range today and Friday
  • WEEKEND: Dry Saturday with rain returning Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Multiple systems bring showers to the region

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Highs climb into the 60s this afternoon with the help of breezy southwesterly winds.

Skies remain mostly clear tonight, with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s yet again. We’ll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies Friday night with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

While Saturday looks dry with some clouds overhead, Sunday features a better chance of rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Thursday forecast.
Clippers are a typical part of Winter weather in the Ohio Valley
This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H.
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
