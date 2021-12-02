Honor Flight Bluegrass collecting Christmas cards for veterans

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville non-profit is looking to spread a little holiday cheer to thousands of local World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans.

Honor Flight Bluegrass is now collecting Christmas cards as part of its second annual Christmas Cheer Campaign.

During last year’s campaign, over 23,000 Christmas cards were collected from people in Kentucky, Indiana and multiple other states, including Hawaii. The cards were then mailed and delivered to over 1,600 veterans in the area.

This year, the group is looking to mail out cards to around 2,000 veterans.

“We are always finding ways to serve our Veterans, and our successful Christmas Cheer Campaign last year was another opportunity to honor our Veterans,” Honor Flight Bluegrass Board Chairman Jeff Thoke said. “Last year was a difficult year as many were quarantined and separated from their friends and family. Veterans love getting Christmas cards in the mail, so we want to continue this wonderful program.”

People are encouraged to fill out Christmas cards and drop them off at the VFW Post 1170 on Evergreen Road on Dec. 4 and 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cards can also be mailed to Christmas Cheer Campaign c/o Honor Flight Bluegrass P.O. Box 99812 Louisville, Ky. 40269 by Dec. 7.

