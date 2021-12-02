Louisville man sentenced to 32 years in prison for child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Department of Justice announced a Louisville man will be serving 32 years in prison for child exploitation crimes.

Shaun Douglas Dickson, 26, was charged for production, attempted production, distribution and possession of child pornography, according to a release.

Court documents revealed that in 2017 and 2019, Dickson had engaged in conversations with children on the internet while posing as an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

Dickson is said to have sent images of child pornography to children he met online, including two young girls from Greece and Australia he coerced into sending sexually explicit images to him, documents revealed.

Records also show that Dickson had threatened a child he would distribute images of child pornography he produced of her to her friends and family is she did not send additional images. Dickson then used those images and sent them to other children.

A search warrant was conducted at his home in 2019, where Dickson was found to be in possession of over 1,200 images and videos of child pornography.

“The outstanding effort of the investigators and prosecutors assigned to the case ended the activities of a sexual predator who exploited children internationally,” United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett said in a release. “I commend the work and partnership of Attorney General Cameron’s office and HSI Nashville.”

The case was investigated by the Office of the Kentucky Attorney General, the United States Department of Homeland Security and Homeland Security Investigations.

Dickson will serve 32 years in federal prison followed by a life term of supervised release, according to the USDOJ. Dickson is currently booked in the Grayson County Detention Center.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.