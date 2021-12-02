Louisville man wins $100,000 on Thanksgiving with Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was very thankful over the holiday weekend after ending Thanksgiving Day $100,000 richer.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased a Kentucky Lottery Frosty Cash scratch-off ticket on Thanksgiving Day and ended up winning the $100,000 top prize.

The ticket was purchased at the Kroger on Taylorsville Road, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery. After scratching the winning number, the man was in disbelief.

“I expected to see ten dollars but instead there were more zeroes,” the man told lottery officials. “I looked at it five or six times to make sure I was reading it right.”

The lottery said he immediately showed the ticket to his wife.

“Can you make sure I’m looking at this right?” he asked. “She busted out crying and then I knew.”

The ticket was redeemed at lottery headquarters on Monday morning. The man said he didn’t have any plans for the winnings yet and would put the money in savings.

“I always thought ten thousand dollars would change my life,” he said. “I never imagined this.”

Kentucky Lottery will award the Taylorsville Road Kroger with an $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.