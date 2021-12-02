MSD crosses county line to take over Bullitt wastewater system

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The challenge of managing raw sewage crossed county lines with a new acquisition by the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD).

MSD took control of the Bullitt County Sanitation District (BCSD) on Wednesday after years of unresolved issues, including an environmental disaster in 2014. At one time, raw sewage was spilling at a rate of 400 thousand gallons a day.

Under the deal, MSD will close the system’s failing plants and re-route the sewage to the Louisville Metro system. Both sides said the deal makes sense because waterways do not respect county lines.

“Because watersheds, they literally have no boundaries,” Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said. “And that is what this is all about. There is not a watershed up there capable of handling those treatment plants.”

Summers said the immediate impact there will include a healthier and safer environment and well as more opportunity for residential development.

He said rates for Bullitt County customers would not rise for 10 years and BCSD employees would keep their jobs.

MSD agreed to pay $4.3 million to clear BCSD’s debts. In return, MSD acquired a system of eight small wastewater treatment plants and 4,200 Bullitt County residential customers.

“We can eliminate those facilities and have that wastewater diverted into existing large diameter pipes,” MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott said, “and have it treated at our existing wastewater facilities.”

The deal comes at a time when MSD is assuming a more regional role in wastewater management. MSD is also operating systems in Oldham as well as Bullitt County.

