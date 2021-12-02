School security monitors struggle with level of violence at JCPS high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge fight at Iroquois High School that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital has the Union President representing school security monitors anxious to give them a voice.

“Something bad is unfortunately going to happen,” Teamsters Local Union 783 President told WAVE 3 News. “It’s not fair to the security guards, it’s not fair to the staff in the building, it’s not fair to the bus drivers that are transporting and it’s not fair to the students.”

On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered video of a large fight in the high school’s cafeteria. In the video, an assistant principal and security monitors seen being overwhelmed while trying to stop the chaotic violence.

“There didn’t seem to be enough adults in there to control it and stop it and you can quite obviously see that the kids weren’t afraid of the staff,” Stovall said.

One of the monitors was choked, beaten and taken to the hospital. A student also had to be transported after suffering injuries.

It’s one of several instances Stovall said where things at the school have bluntly gotten out of control. He believes the district does not want to suspend students. That in turn, he said, has security monitors feeling frustrated having to deal with multiple fights involving the same students.

In fact, Stovall added, some security monitors have told him they no longer write referrals because nothing ever happens to discipline the student.

“These kids aren’t stupid,” he said. “They know what’s going on. They know that they can do just about whatever they want to and in the district, there’s no consequences.”

The security monitors are tasked with walking the halls and monitoring the cafeterias. They are also trained in de-escalation.

There’s about 160 of them throughout JCPS schools. Some schools have more than others.

They are not armed, and are not trained as law enforcement. But, they are depended on to break up fights. They also respond to students who have brought guns to school, a responsibility that used to belong to armed school resource officers.

There have been 14 guns brought by students so far this school year. Most of them have been loaded.

At Iroquois, three guns were found in less than three months. In the latest incident, a student was on video pointing a gun at another teen.

According to data obtained through open records, as of September 22nd of this year, there were eight school security monitors at Iroquois.

Three of them recently transferred at their request. Another monitor quit the day before the large fight broke out.

Currently there five monitors at the school, JCPS said. They added that they’ve hired two more, but they haven’t started yet. One vacancy remains, they said.

The school monitor injured Tuesday will have to be out for a few days.

“He tried to break the fight up,” Stovall said. “He said it was just unreal.”

“It’s almost they’re going to wait till something bad happens and then say, well, we’ve got to do this,” he added.

JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy provided the following statement.

“Schools are always looking for ways to strengthen existing systems,” Murphy said. “They have been ensuring more adults are available in common areas to provide additional supervision.”

