Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

School security monitors struggle with level of violence at JCPS high school

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge fight at Iroquois High School that resulted in two people being sent to the hospital has the Union President representing school security monitors anxious to give them a voice.

“Something bad is unfortunately going to happen,” Teamsters Local Union 783 President told WAVE 3 News. “It’s not fair to the security guards, it’s not fair to the staff in the building, it’s not fair to the bus drivers that are transporting and it’s not fair to the students.”

On Tuesday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters uncovered video of a large fight in the high school’s cafeteria.  In the video, an assistant principal and security monitors seen being overwhelmed while trying to stop the chaotic violence.

“There didn’t seem to be enough adults in there to control it and stop it and you can quite obviously see that the kids weren’t afraid of the staff,” Stovall said.

One of the monitors was choked, beaten and taken to the hospital. A student also had to be transported after suffering injuries.

It’s one of several instances Stovall said where things at the school have bluntly gotten out of control. He believes the district does not want to suspend students.  That in turn, he said, has security monitors feeling frustrated having to deal with multiple fights involving the same students.

In fact, Stovall added, some security monitors have told him they no longer write referrals because nothing ever happens to discipline the student.

“These kids aren’t stupid,” he said. “They know what’s going on. They know that they can do just about whatever they want to and in the district, there’s no consequences.”

The security monitors are tasked with walking the halls and monitoring the cafeterias. They are also trained in de-escalation.

There’s about 160 of them throughout JCPS schools. Some schools have more than others.

They are not armed, and are not trained as law enforcement. But, they are depended on to break up fights. They also respond to students who have brought guns to school, a responsibility that used to belong to armed school resource officers.

There have been 14 guns brought by students so far this school year. Most of them have been loaded.

At Iroquois, three guns were found in less than three months. In the latest incident, a student was on video pointing a gun at another teen.

According to data obtained through open records, as of September 22nd of this year, there were eight school security monitors at Iroquois.

Three of them recently transferred at their request. Another monitor quit the day before the large fight broke out.

Currently there five monitors at the school, JCPS said. They added that they’ve hired two more, but they haven’t started yet. One vacancy remains, they said.

The school monitor injured Tuesday will have to be out for a few days.

“He tried to break the fight up,” Stovall said. “He said it was just unreal.”

“It’s almost they’re going to wait till something bad happens and then say, well, we’ve got to do this,” he added.

JCPS Spokeswoman Renee Murphy provided the following statement.

“Schools are always looking for ways to strengthen existing systems,” Murphy said. “They have been ensuring more adults are available in common areas to provide additional supervision.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in his car
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot
The JCPS mother shared the video on Facebook.
Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door
Jamarcus Glover.
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is sentenced on drug charges

Latest News

In Tuesday's video, an assistant principal and security monitors seen being overwhelmed while...
School security monitors struggle with level of violence at JCPS high school
A crane crashed on to a home on Plato Terrace in West Louisville.
OSHA documents show how crane fell on West Louisville home in April
The crane crashed on to the roof of a home on Plato Terrace on April 8.
OSHA documents show how crane fell on West Louisville home in April
Around 3 p.m., officers were called to investigate on possible remains found in the 1100 block...
Human remains found in Auburndale neighborhood; death investigation underway