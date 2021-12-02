Support Local Businesses
Schutte Powers Through Despite Family Tragedy

Male quarterback Nic Schutte to compete in state championship after tragic death of father.
Male quarterback Nic Schutte to compete in state championship after tragic death of father.(facebook)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a heavyweight matchup between two area blue bloods. Male vs St. X for the 6A state championship in Lexington on Saturday. “You don’t have time to blink at this stage,” said Male head coach, Chris Wolfe.

For the Bulldogs, this is their fourth straight trip to the championship game. They won back in 2018, but have come up short two years in-a-row. “All the seniors, we’ve been four straight times and we’ve lost two and won one, so we’ve got to definitely finish out this one,” said senior, Vinny Anthony.

Ordinarily, this would be a happy time for a player. Heading back to the state championship, but this team is playing with a heavy heart after the passing of quarterback, Nic Shutte’s father. “It’s been pretty difficult. He’s been probably one of my biggest supporters and my best friend since I was born, so it’s been pretty tough.” commented Schutte. Brain Schutte coached football at Fern Creek, J-Town, and plenty of other stops, and was on the Male sideline this year. He tragically passed away earlier this week. “It’s a great loss for all of us. We just try to wrap our arms around Nic. He knows he’s loved here,” said Wolfe.

Brian’s son, Nic, is powering through. Playing football and doing exactly what he says his father would want him to do. “We’re going to get though it, but I know there’s no other place he would want me to be than competing right here with these guys, so that’s what I’m going to do,” said Schutte.

Nic’s favorite target on the field...and best friend off it has been fellow senior, Vinny Anthony...who has close to the Schutte family since Pee Wee football. “I don’t want to do too much, and like hound him. You know, I already know how it is. I mean, I’m just there for him. When he wants to talk to me I’m here for him,” said Anthony. “I think they know not to be over the top because they can be overwhelming at times, but they’ve done a good job with that, and I know that they’ve all got my back,” Schutte said.

While winning a state championship would mean the world to these players, you have to believe it means a little more than bringing home another trophy.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

