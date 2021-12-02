Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shots were fired outside a gym in St. Matthews Wednesday night, prompting a police investigation.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the Esporta gym on Shelbyville Road.
Several people were leaving the gym when shots were fired, striking the gym’s windows, according to police. No one was hurt
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
