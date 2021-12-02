Support Local Businesses
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation

Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of the gym on Dec. 1.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shots were fired outside a gym in St. Matthews Wednesday night, prompting a police investigation.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the Esporta gym on Shelbyville Road.

(Story continues below photo)

Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of the gym on Dec. 1.(WAVE 3 News)

Several people were leaving the gym when shots were fired, striking the gym’s windows, according to police. No one was hurt

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

