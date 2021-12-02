Street sign in honor of basketball legend Darrell Griffith unveiled in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A well-known Louisville-native and basketball legend was honored with a new street sign and historical marker in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Council honored Darrell Griffith, also known as “Dr. Dunkenstein,” with a new street sign placed in front of Griffith’s childhood home on Hale Avenue.

The honorary street, “Darrell Griffith Way,” will run between Cecil Avenue and South 40th Street.

Griffith was in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony, saying he got his start in basketball playing with friends at Chickasaw Park nearby.

“This is where I grew up at, in this house, and I grew up in this neighborhood,” Griffith said. “This neighborhood was such a great neighborhood. Reason why I say that is because we did so many things together here in this neighborhood.”

The historical marker was placed outside Griffith’s childhood home on 4101 Hale Avenue. (WAVE 3 News)

Griffith was part of the University of Louisville basketball program between 1976 and 1980, leading the team to four consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. He was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four in 1980 as Louisville won its first National Championship.

After becoming an NBA star with the Utah Jazz, Griffith continued to give back to the community through his non-profit Darrell Griffith Foundation.

Griffith is also a founding board member and volunteer of the West End School, home of the Darrell Griffith Athletic Center.

“When I think about people from West Louisville and people who have given back to West Louisville, I think of Darrell Griffith,” said Councilwoman Jessica Green (D-1). “I’ve always admired that no matter where he has gone, he never forgets where he came from. Darrell is the role model that our community is proud of, and I thank him for his commitment to West Louisville.”

The historical marker, placed outside Griffith’s childhood home on 4101 Hale Avenue credits his mother, Maxine, and his late father, Monroe, and listing Griffith’s many accomplishments in his basketball and humanitarian career.

