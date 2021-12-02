Support Local Businesses
Technology-filled learning lab unveiled at W.E.B. DuBois Academy

The Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at W.E.B. DuBois Academy was unveiled Thursday.
The Verizon Innovative Learning Lab at W.E.B. DuBois Academy was unveiled Thursday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - W.E.B. DuBois Academy unveiled their newest educational tool Thursday - a technology-filled Verizon Innovative Learning Lab that gives students the chance to learn coding, augmented reality, 3D printing, robotics and artificial intelligence.

”I’ve been wanting to do this all my life and because of Verizon, I will be able to,” 9th grader Khalid Matthews said.

The goal of the lab, and others like it, is to bridge the digital divide among schools in the community.

In a demonstration on Thursday, students showed off some of what they were learning. Deshayne Treat said he has already seen benefits of the lab in his school.

“We have enough laptops and equipment for everyone to use,” Treat said, “and we won’t have to fight over it. Everybody can share.”

Verizon’s 1:1 program provides free technology to under-resourced schools nationwide, including the DuBois Academy, meaning each student at Dubois is given an iPad for school.

For the past three years, JCPS has distributed more than 9,000 iPads to distribute to its students.

The district hopes to add more Verizon Innovative Learning Labs in the coming years.

