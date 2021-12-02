Toys R Us makes big comeback with new two-story flagship store

NEW YORK (WAVE) - Toys “R” Us is making a big return after closing all its stores back in 2018.

According to parent company WHP Global, a new two-story location will open just in time for holiday shopping inside the American Dream mall in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Scheduled to open in mid-December, the 20,000 square feet flagship location will offer toys and games along with “interactive experiences and product demonstrations,” including a cafe, ice cream parlor and two-story slide.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families,” Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys”R”Us Chairman and CEO said in a release. “Debuting our first Toys”R”Us flagship here is a no-brainer. The Toy”R”Us brand is big and growing fast. Today we have over 900 stores and e-commerce sites operating across 25 countries outside the USA, and now our USA expansion plans are in high gear, propelling us into the next chapter of growth for our global brand.”

Previously in 2019, Toys “R” Us attempted to open stand-alone stores in malls in New Jersey and Texas before being forced to close due to the pandemic.

The new store is part of Toys “R” Us attempt to revitalize the brand, including opening storefronts inside more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022.

