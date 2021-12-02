Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Toys R Us makes big comeback with new two-story flagship store

Toys"R"Us unveils plans to open its first U.S. flagship store at American Dream.
Toys"R"Us unveils plans to open its first U.S. flagship store at American Dream.(American Dream,WHP Global)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WAVE) - Toys “R” Us is making a big return after closing all its stores back in 2018.

According to parent company WHP Global, a new two-story location will open just in time for holiday shopping inside the American Dream mall in Bergen County, New Jersey.

Scheduled to open in mid-December, the 20,000 square feet flagship location will offer toys and games along with “interactive experiences and product demonstrations,” including a cafe, ice cream parlor and two-story slide.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind unrivaled retail center featuring massive entertainment experiences that make it an ideal destination for families,” Yehuda Shmidman, WHP Global and Toys”R”Us Chairman and CEO said in a release. “Debuting our first Toys”R”Us flagship here is a no-brainer. The Toy”R”Us brand is big and growing fast.  Today we have over 900 stores and e-commerce sites operating across 25 countries outside the USA, and now our USA expansion plans are in high gear, propelling us into the next chapter of growth for our global brand.”

Previously in 2019, Toys “R” Us attempted to open stand-alone stores in malls in New Jersey and Texas before being forced to close due to the pandemic.

The new store is part of Toys “R” Us attempt to revitalize the brand, including opening storefronts inside more than 400 Macy’s stores in 2022.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in his car
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot
The JCPS mother shared the video on Facebook.
Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door
Jamarcus Glover.
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is sentenced on drug charges

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack
The White House pointed out major changes to our nation's largest ports aimed at curbing...
White House pushes for more supply chain fixes
The White House pointed out major changes to our nation's largest ports aimed at curbing...
White House pushes for more supply chain fixes
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Jury takes shape for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death