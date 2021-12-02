Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Zoneton Fire unveils Santa Fire Truck ahead of holiday neighborhood visits

Zoneton’s Santa Fire Truck, a fire engine lined with holiday lights, decorations and more was...
Zoneton’s Santa Fire Truck, a fire engine lined with holiday lights, decorations and more was revealed to families at the Fire Protection District.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A yearly holiday tradition for the Zoneton Fire Department began with a big reveal on Wednesday evening.

Zoneton’s Santa Fire Truck, a fire engine lined with holiday lights, decorations and more was revealed to families at the Fire Protection District on North Preston Highway.

Firefighters said they spent nearly two weeks in fixing the fire engine in preparation for the big reveal.

“The Reveal Event also gives people who don’t live in Zoneton, but have heard how beautiful the truck is, to see it first-hand” Deputy Chief Tracey Key said in a release. “We receive many calls from people asking for a little extra time where they can take family photos and this accommodates those requests.”

Santa Claus himself also made a visit from the North Pole to help unveil the truck and talk with kids ahead of Christmas.

“Nothing compares to the sleigh, but I love the fire truck,” Santa said. “I love the balloons, I love all the people, because keep in mind, I’ve been cooped up all year too. So I love getting out with all the kids and all the adults, I love getting out.”

Zoneton Fire will be taking the Santa Truck through multiple neighborhoods over the next few weeks for more families to see. A full list of locations is listed on Zoneton Fire’s Facebook page.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured
UPDATE: Woman critical after overnight shooting on I-264
Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in his car
Man rushed to hospital after being shot in Cane Run Road parking lot
The JCPS mother shared the video on Facebook.
Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door
Jamarcus Glover.
Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend is sentenced on drug charges

Latest News

One of the students involved in Tuesday's fight was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by...
School security monitors struggle with level of violence at JCPS high school
In Tuesday's video, an assistant principal and security monitors seen being overwhelmed while...
School security monitors struggle with level of violence at JCPS high school
A crane crashed on to a home on Plato Terrace in West Louisville.
OSHA documents show how crane fell on West Louisville home in April
The crane crashed on to the roof of a home on Plato Terrace on April 8.
OSHA documents show how crane fell on West Louisville home in April