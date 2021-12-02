Zoneton Fire unveils Santa Fire Truck ahead of holiday neighborhood visits

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A yearly holiday tradition for the Zoneton Fire Department began with a big reveal on Wednesday evening.

Zoneton’s Santa Fire Truck, a fire engine lined with holiday lights, decorations and more was revealed to families at the Fire Protection District on North Preston Highway.

Firefighters said they spent nearly two weeks in fixing the fire engine in preparation for the big reveal.

“The Reveal Event also gives people who don’t live in Zoneton, but have heard how beautiful the truck is, to see it first-hand” Deputy Chief Tracey Key said in a release. “We receive many calls from people asking for a little extra time where they can take family photos and this accommodates those requests.”

Santa Claus himself also made a visit from the North Pole to help unveil the truck and talk with kids ahead of Christmas.

“Nothing compares to the sleigh, but I love the fire truck,” Santa said. “I love the balloons, I love all the people, because keep in mind, I’ve been cooped up all year too. So I love getting out with all the kids and all the adults, I love getting out.”

Zoneton Fire will be taking the Santa Truck through multiple neighborhoods over the next few weeks for more families to see. A full list of locations is listed on Zoneton Fire’s Facebook page.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.