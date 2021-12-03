Animal-free Venardos Circus returns to Louisville’s Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DERBY CITY WEEKEND) - The circus is back in town!

Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style and animal-free circus has returned to Louisville’s Waterfront Park for two weeks beginning on Dec. 2.

The circus takes place inside a custom-made big-top tent on the Big Four Lawn. Each performance takes place within the big-top with circus performers showcasing their talents front and center.

“We are thrilled to be back out on tour again bringing smiles and joy to families and kids of ALL ages,” Kevin Venardos, founder, and producer of The Venardos Circus said in a release. “Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that we have tried hard to reinvent for a next generation while still tugging at the nostalgia of those returning to the circus.”

There will be 15 performances over the course of two weeks. The full schedule can be seen below:

Thursday, December 2 – 7:00 p.m. **OPENING NIGHT

Friday, December 3 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8 - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 10 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 - 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Pre-show entertainment begins an hour before showtime. Concessions are also available within the tent.

Tickets start at $15 for children under 12, and $25 for adults.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Venardos Circus’ website.

