Bond will not be lowered for Fairfield teens in murder case

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Iowa judge has decided bail for the two Fairfield, Iowa teenagers accused of the murder of a teacher will not be lowered.

In this ruling, Judge Joel Yates said “the court finds that bail shall remain as previously fixed in the amount of $1,000,000.00, Cash Only. In addition to the posting of the required bond, the defendant shall be subject to pretrial-release supervision by the 8th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. The defendant shall sign a supervision contract with the Department within 24 hours of the defendant’s release.”

It goes on to say ‘the court took into account the nature and circumstances of the offense charged, the defendant’s family ties, employment, financial resources, the length of the defendant’s residence in the community, the defendant’s record of convictions, and the defendant’s record of appearances at other court proceedings.”

Attorneys for Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller had asked for the teen’s $1 million cash bond to be reduced last week in court.

The teens are charged as adults with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.

They were arraigned on the charges Monday, November 29th. Both of them pleaded not guilty to charges.

They will go on trial in April.

Arrest affidavits revealed that social media exchanges showed Goodale had knowledge of Graber’s disappearance and death.

They also included information about plans to kill Graber.

Graber was last seen in the area of Chautauqua Park on Nov. 2. Graber frequently went for walks at that park, according to the affidavits.

Her family reported her missing on the morning of Nov. 3.

Later that day, police found her body in the park hidden under a tarp, wheelbarrow, and railroad ties. According to the affidavits, the initial investigation indicated Graber suffered “inflicted trauma” to the head.

Police have not released a motive.

