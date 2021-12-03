Support Local Businesses
Child, 6, killed in Highview shooting identified

By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a child who died after a shooting in the Highview neighborhood on Thursday night has been released.

Calls came in around 10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Major Matt Meagher. Officers arrived and found a young boy, identified as Brandon Malone, Jr., 6, shot at the location. Brandon was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Story continues below photo)

6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.
6-year-old Brandon Malone Junior was killed in a shooting in Highview.(Family photo)

On Friday, family members shared a photo of Malone and said they are waiting for answers from authorities.

An LMPD press release said the department “anticipates presenting the case to the Commonwealth(’s) Attorney’s Office to determine if and what charges may be appropriate.”

The child is the latest young life in the region ended by gunfire; fifteen days earlier, 10-year-old Erik Perez was shot and killed in Shelbyville. Seven days before that, a 3-year-old was shot in a Louisville apartment but survived.

Mental health professionals say the persistent messages of violence leave some youths feeling anxious and insecure. Therapist Laurie Qualah of Seven County Services reports rising case numbers, with kids shutting down or acting out.

”We see more behavior problems,” Qualah said. “We see more emotional shutdown and crying spells.  And all of those are signs of warning that we need to talk to our kids.”

(Story continues below photo)

Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.
Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.(Jerrica Valtierra - WAVE 3 News)

No other information about the shooting has been released. The investigation into Brandon’s death is being handled by the LMPD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

