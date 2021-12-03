Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show...
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of...
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Child killed in Highview shooting
Shaun Douglas Dickson, 26, was charged for production, attempted production, distribution and...
Louisville man sentenced to 32 years in prison for child pornography charges
Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Man charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card
Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting near Wyandotte Park on Thursday evening.
Man shot near Wyandotte Park rushed to hospital for surgery

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York joined New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio to announce that...
5 omicron variant cases found in NYC
The three thieves stole four bikes.
Thieves use stun gun on security guard, smash their way into store
Skyline over Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Another warm day before the weather gets active
There are a number of issues officials are considering as they decide whether Ethan Crumbley's...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect could be charged