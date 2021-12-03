Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Another warm day before the weather gets active

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WEEKEND: Dry Saturday and cooler, rain (with heavy pockets) Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: A couple system passing through; watching Tuesday/Wednesday for possible wintry weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front will push in from the south today. As long as it makes it to the Ohio River, Louisville stands a good chance at another 70-degree day. If it falls short, 60s instead. Either way, we’ll take it!

Friday night will be a cool night with passing clouds overhead at times.

A partly to mostly cloudy sky expected with the dry air in place keeping us dry and seasonable in temperatures. Partly cloudy and chilly.

Sunday will turn more active with rain breaking out in pieces first, then more organized by the late afternoon/evening. It will be windy and warmer as well with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

