FORECAST: Dry start to the weekend, wet end

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dry tonight and Saturday

Not quite as warm as it has been Saturday afternoon

Rain, wind, and thunder likely by Sunday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A weak cold front passing through the area overnight will shift our winds from the south to coming from the west and northwest. As this happens we’ll see a few clouds and lows dropping into the 40s.

Dry air behind Saturday morning’s cold front will keep us rain-free during the day on Saturday, with only a few passing clouds and highs in the 50s.

Saturday night looks dry and cold with lows dropping into the 30s for us all.

Sunday will see an increase in cloud cover with a few showers possible during the afternoon. Rain chances will skyrocket during the evening as a front arrives, dumping over an inch of rain on many areas. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible, too.

We’ll dry things out quickly on Monday with a partly sunny sky and highs only in the 40s by the afternoon.

Another system arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday with a brief snow or wintry mix chance transitioning to all rain during the day on Wednesday. At this point impacts from that system look low due to marginal temperatures.

