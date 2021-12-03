Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Gun confiscated at Rockbridge County High; swastika investigated

Photo courtesy RCHS
Photo courtesy RCHS(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County Schools is investigating two incidents at Rockbridge County High.

Thursday around lunchtime, a gun and ammunition were confiscated from a student. District officials say they believe the student did not intend to use the weapon or cause harm. But they say taking a weapon to school is a very serious matter and appropriate discipline will be taken as soon as the investigation is complete. The Chief Deputy of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s office says they have placed a felony charge against one student for possessing a firearm on school property.

Wednesday, the district says, two high school students displayed a swastika image on a phone and performed a Nazi salute in class. A third student reportedly took cell phone pictures.

School administration is investigating to take disciplinary action, saying anti-Semitic behavior will not be tolerated. The sheriff’s office is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured

Latest News

The circus takes place inside a custom-made big-top tent on the Big Four Lawn.
Animal-free Venardos Circus returns to Louisville’s Waterfront Park
Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting near Wyandotte Park on Thursday evening.
Man shot near Wyandotte Park rushed to hospital for surgery
Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Man charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card
Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a...
LMPD officer rescues puppies at crash site zipped inside backpack