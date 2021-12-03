Habitat for Humanity groundbreaking is the start of making family’s dream come true

CHARLESTOWN, IN (WAVE) - A solid foundation can help make a family complete. The four walls around it, make a house feel like a home. This is everything one local mom has been praying for and will experience in Charlestown, Indiana. The town celebrated a groundbreaking for its first Habitat for Humanity home.

The homesite in the 100 block of Maple Drive North brings a new serenity for the Aerion Irvin and her family.

“I didn’t want to cry,” Irvin said. “But it’s exciting it’s their first time being out here.”

Irvin joined Habitat for Humanity with intentions of moving into a new home with her three daughters. Unfortunately, one, the youngest, was premature and passed away without being part of her mother’s dreams come true. Now, Ariana, 7, and Aerica, 4, get the first dig on their new home which makes their mother a first-time homeowner after helping to build homes for three other families.

“It’s exciting being able to do it from the ground up,” Irvin said.

Irvin was unfamiliar with Charlestown, but with a drive through she says she knew it was the place to call home.

“Everyone’s nice they’re excited to see the Christmas portion that we saw on the way here,” Irvin said.

The girls are excited for a new town, new scene and the day they’ll pick the color of their room. Irvin is simply all around excited to have her two girls with her and one in spirit in their new home.

“I’ll cry a little but I’ll come back out and have my family with me,” Irvin said.

Maple Drive just got a little brighter with a few giggles along the way.

The home will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Irvin said it will be a lot bigger than where she is now.

