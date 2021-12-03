Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. deputy shot, rushed to hospital

(WLBT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Our sister station, WTHR, reports a Clay County, Indiana, deputy was shot in the line of duty Friday morning.

It happened in an area south of Clay City, which is south east of Terre Haute.

WTHR reports the deputy was rushed to the hospital, with what Indiana State Police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

They say authorities are searching for the suspect in the shooting.

Area schools were placed on lockdown.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.
Child killed in Highview shooting identified
Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of...
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Man charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card
Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting near Wyandotte Park on Thursday evening.
Man shot near Wyandotte Park rushed to hospital for surgery
One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby...
2 injured in Ormsby Lane head-on crash

Latest News

The Main Jail Complex of the Louisville Department of Metro Corrections.
LMDC inmate dies in custody, 2nd inmate death in five days
Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.
Child killed in Highview shooting identified
One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby...
2 injured in Ormsby Lane head-on crash
File image
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center
Two Kentucky doctors have been indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of writing...
2 NKY doctors indicted, accused of writing illegitimate prescriptions