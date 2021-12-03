Support Local Businesses
Kentucky dispatcher dies after being shot inside 911 call center

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher was shot and killed inside the Bell County 911 Center.

Kentucky State Police says it happened early Friday morning, around 1 a.m.

KSP says two dispatchers were inside the Bell County 911 Center trading firearms when one of the weapons was accidentally discharged, hitting 23-year-old Kyle Garrett, of Frakes.

Garrett was taken to Pineville Community Health Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy for Garrett will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

KSP is investigating the incident.

