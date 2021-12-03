Support Local Businesses
Kentucky judge facing abuse of power accusations agrees to temporary suspension

Kentucky judge facing abuse of power allegations agrees to temporary suspension.
Kentucky judge facing abuse of power allegations agrees to temporary suspension.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A family court judge in Owensboro that’s accused of abuse of power will be voluntarily stepping away from her duties.

[PREVIOUS: Ky. judge accused of abuse of power]

Julia Hawes Gordon is facing six counts from the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, including obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

She’s also accused of mismanaging her courtroom.

Her temporary suspension begins Friday.

