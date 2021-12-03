LMDC inmate dies in custody, 2nd inmate death in five days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the second time this week an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections.

The inmate was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. inside a housing unit. LMDC officials say the officer who found the inmate called for medical staff and started treatment.

The inmate was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital by Metro EMS, but was pronounced dead around 5:30 a.m.

His name is not being released until family members are notified, but LMDC said he was 34-years-old and had been booked into the jail on December 1.

LMDC Director Dwayne Clark has ordered the Metro Corrections professional standards unit to conduct an internal investigation.

On Nov. 29, LMDC officers found a 59-year-old man unresponsive by jail officers. That inmate later died.

