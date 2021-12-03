Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Child killed in Highview shooting

Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.
Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.(Jerrica Valtierra - WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A young child has died after a shooting in the Highview neighborhood on Thursday night, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Matt Meagher.

Officers arrived and found a young male child, below the age of 10, who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was provided. Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

