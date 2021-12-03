Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD officer rescues puppies at crash site zipped inside backpack

Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a...
Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a crash site.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three tiny puppies were saved by a Louisville Metro Police officer after finding them near a crash site.

According to LMPD’s Facebook page, an officer was responding to a vehicle collision on Nov. 19 when he heard noises coming from a nearby backpack.

The officer went over and removed three small puppies that were zipped inside of the bag. Police said the officer was unable to locate the mother of the tiny pups.

In the post, LMPD said the driver of the vehicle had outstanding felony warrants and was in possession of narcotics.

The officer who found the puppies was able to get in touch with a local veterinary clinic which volunteered to bottle feed the puppies.

A picture was taken of the officer holding the three small puppies in his hand. Officers named the puppies Ali, Larkwood and Madison, after the streets they were found.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Sweet was booked in the Bartholomew County Jail and is on a 72-hour hold while the...
Father charged in death of missing Indiana 2-year-old
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
According to police, an ATM was stolen from the Stock Yards Bank & Trust on West Showalter Drive.
Forklift used to steal ATM from Kentucky bank, police say
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California
One of the students involved was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by Louisville Metro EMS
Fights that broke out at Iroquois High School leave some injured

Latest News

Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of...
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
Several people were leaving the gym when shots were fired, striking the gym’s windows,...
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
The challenge of managing raw sewage crossed county lines with a new acquisition by the...
MSD crosses county line to take over Bullitt wastewater system
The goal of the lab, and others like it, is to bridge the digital divide among schools in the...
Technology-filled learning lab unveiled at W.E.B. DuBois Academy