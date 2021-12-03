Support Local Businesses
Man charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card

Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 8:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to kill Dollar General employees over a non-working gift card.

Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.

According to an arrest report, Hall went to the Dollar General store at West Oak Street and was upset about an Uber gift card he had bought and did not work.

One of the employees told Hall he needed a receipt, but Hall said he had already thrown it away. Police said Hall got upset and said “I got something for you.”

Hall and another co-defendant left the store and went back to his house to get two 9mm handguns.

Within six minutes, Hall and the other defendant returned and fired about 16 rounds at two female employees at the front of the store, police said.

On Wednesday, Hall was taken into custody and admitted to officers that he had threatened the victims, left to retrieve weapons and fired shots at employees.

Hall admitted he was targeting the victims directly and fired 13 times at them, intending to kill them.

Police obtained surveillance video from the store that showed both suspects firing rounds at the victims, with the victims running and ducking for cover.

One victim was injured after ducking behind a concrete pillar and being hit by glass broken by gun fire.

Officers said the shots caused damage to the inside of the store, but none of the rounds directly hit the two victims.

In court on Thursday, a judge placed Hall on a $500,000 cash bond and ordered no contact with the store or the victims involved. Hall’s next court date is on Dec. 10.

