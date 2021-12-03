Man shot near Wyandotte Park rushed to hospital for surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot near Wyandotte Park on Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said calls came in around 5:32 p.m. to the 3700 block of Taylor Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers arrived and found an adult man, no age given, who was shot at the location.

He was sent to University Hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. No details were provided on the man’s condition.

Smiley said there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.