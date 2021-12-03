New pilot program to allow cameras in select Indiana courtrooms

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Select courtrooms in Indiana are getting an extra set of eyes.

Effective Dec. 1, five judges in Allen Superior Court, Delaware Court, Lake County Superior Court, Tippecanoe Circuit Court, and Vanderburgh Superior Court allowed cameras to record court proceedings. The pilot program will also allow for rebroadcasting of any live-streamed proceedings, with approval from the judge.

Judges can also interrupt or stop the coverage if they believe it appropriate and can enforce restrictions to coverage, especially if police informants, undercover officers, children or certain other witnesses are testifying.

“It’s tough to argue now against cameras in the courtroom, when on any given day you can go online to Odyssey.com and you can find counties that are livestreaming the proceedings that are occurring,” attorney Larry Wilder said. “So it’s difficult to go backwards I think. You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. The genie’s out.”

Wilder told WAVE 3 News the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way courts operated, specifically livestreaming their proceedings. Now that America is coming out of the pandemic, Wilder believes the move to allow cameras is a natural progression to keep pulling the curtain back.

“I think that it’s an important thing for the Indiana Supreme Court to consider,” Wilder said. “I don’t think that it’s going to create any additional problems. I think that it will potentially serve the public to better understand the system that we’re in and how it works.”

Nationwide, the system has been under the microscope in 2021, as several high-profile trials have played out on full display.

Alex Tanford believes that’s a good thing.

Tanford, a professor at Indiana University Bloomington, believes cameras would allow the public to see the nuances and piecemeal nature of a trial, allowing them to see why juries come to certain verdicts.

“If the trial’s being broadcast, they’ll see what actually happens,” Tanford said. “They can listen to the evidence [and say], ‘oh they don’t have any evidence, or maybe there was, yes there really was a gun, yes it really was self defense.’ And I think that that’s the good side of it.”

Both Tanford and Wilder told WAVE 3 News there are potential drawbacks to allowing cameras in a courtroom, namely that witnesses would be less likely to take the stand. They also believes lawyers, plaintiffs or defendants could grandstand in front of the lens. That said, they believe those concerns are far outweighed by transparency the cameras would bring.

The pilot program is set to last for four months. After that, the courts will decide how effective the program has been and decide how to implement it full time or expand it to other counties.

