Ormsby Lane closed after early morning crash

One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby...
One of the two vehicles involved in a crash which resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby Lane in the Lyndon are early Dec. 3, 2021.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A serious crash involving two vehicles has resulted in an extended closure of section of Ormsby Lane in Lyndon neighborhood.

The crash was reported just after 4:50 a.m. on Ormsby Lane near Sycamore Creek Lane.

A two vehicle crash resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby Lane in the Lyndon neighborhood...
A two vehicle crash resulted the the extended closure of Ormsby Lane in the Lyndon neighborhood early Dec. 3, 2021.(Source: Michelle Roth)

MetroSafe says Ormsby Lane between Sycamore Creek Drive and Falconwood Road is expected to be closed for several hours while the crash investigation takes place.

WAVE 3 News is awaiting information about the crash from Louisville Metro police.

This story will be updated.

