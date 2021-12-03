Ormsby Lane closed after early morning crash
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A serious crash involving two vehicles has resulted in an extended closure of section of Ormsby Lane in Lyndon neighborhood.
The crash was reported just after 4:50 a.m. on Ormsby Lane near Sycamore Creek Lane.
MetroSafe says Ormsby Lane between Sycamore Creek Drive and Falconwood Road is expected to be closed for several hours while the crash investigation takes place.
WAVE 3 News is awaiting information about the crash from Louisville Metro police.
This story will be updated.
