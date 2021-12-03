Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Parkland, Florida student arrested in school shooting threat

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group...
Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida teenager is accused of making a school shooting threat against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The school in Parkland, Florida has been a focus of national debate and activism over gun violence since a former student killed 17 people there on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

Broward Sheriff’s officials said authorities were called after the threat in a student group chat late Wednesday.

The 17-year-old Stoneman Douglas student’s arrest affidavit says he wrote that he felt like school shooting the next day, and he hoped the other students wouldn’t snitch on him.

The teen’s mother says he meant it as a joke.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 10 p.m. to the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive on reports of a shooting.
LMPD: Child killed in Highview shooting
Repairs were being made to the windows at Esporta in St. Matthews after a shooting outside of...
Shooting outside of St. Matthews gym under investigation
Justice Hall, 23, was arrested on Wednesday and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Man charged after shooting at Dollar General employees over gift card
Shaun Douglas Dickson, 26, was charged for production, attempted production, distribution and...
Louisville man sentenced to 32 years in prison for child pornography charges
Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting near Wyandotte Park on Thursday evening.
Man shot near Wyandotte Park rushed to hospital for surgery

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Charging decision due for parents in deadly Michigan high school shooting
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA head tours environmentally embattled communities, says help on the way
EPA Administrator Michael Regan, center, says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour...
EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/3
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept....
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November