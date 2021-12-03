Section of SB I-65 closed due to crashes in Southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are diverting traffic on I-65 southbound in Scott County, Indiana due to two separate crashes.

Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post says troopers are working a crash at the 29 mile marker while Scott County deputies are handling a rollover crash involving a semi at the 34 mile marker.

As a result, southbound traffic is being diverted from I-65 South at the 36 mile marker.

Huls said I-65 southbound is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should plan an alternate route and expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.