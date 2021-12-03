Support Local Businesses
Section of SB I-65 closed due to crashes in Southern Indiana

This semi that rolled over was involved of one of two crashes on Dec. 3, 2021 that closed...
This semi that rolled over was involved of one of two crashes on Dec. 3, 2021 that closed Interstate 65 Southbound in Scott County.(Source: Sgt. Carey Huls, Indiana State Police)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Police are diverting traffic on I-65 southbound in Scott County, Indiana due to two separate crashes.

Sgt. Carey Huls of the Indiana State Police Sellersburg post says troopers are working a crash at the 29 mile marker while Scott County deputies are handling a rollover crash involving a semi at the 34 mile marker.

As a result, southbound traffic is being diverted from I-65 South at the 36 mile marker.

Huls said I-65 southbound is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers should plan an alternate route and expect delays.

