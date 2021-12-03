Support Local Businesses
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/3

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Another bonus-warmth day coming this afternoon!

We cool back down (but still decent) for Saturday.

Sunday we have another warm surge but this time with more wind, and some rain and even thunder.

Colder air behind that system will play a part in how the setup for next Tuesday/Wednesday turns out.

SNOW BOARD:

Next Tuesday Night/Wednesday Mix/Rain

12/11-12/12 Rain to Snow

Lots to cover in today’s video!

BOTS!

