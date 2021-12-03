Support Local Businesses
Video shows porch pirate steal package one minute after delivery

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is wondering how she can protect her online purchases after a package was stolen just one minute after it was delivered.

The whole thing was caught on her Ring video doorbell system.

Amanda Steinhauer said she was home when the package came. She got the delivery alert, but the package was gone by the time she got to the door.

“It feels like maybe people follow the cars and just take things right as the driver leaves them,” she said.

Her house in Hikes Point is even marked with a security sign and her Ring doorbell is clearly visible.

“The guy didn’t try to hide his face at all,” Steinhauer said. “Like it seems like people aren’t even concerned about getting caught.”

That package was stolen from a child. Steinhauer’s 8-year-old son saved his own money to buy a toy.

The man was wearing a Space Jam hoodie, sunglasses, and American flag hat.

Steinhauer posted the video to social media. Even though neighbors couldn’t identify him, they immediately offered solutions for the future.

“Some people have recommended there’s a service through Amazon where they can leave packages inside your garage, so I’m going to look into doing that,” Steinhauer said. “I’m not exactly sure how that works. There’s also an option to get a P.O. Box or I think pick things up from the UPS Store.”

Thankfully, Amazon was able to resend her son’s toy. They waited at the door as it was delivered because they didn’t want to risk it for one minute.

With the holidays coming up, she’s keeping a close eye on packages.

“Luckily with Amazon, things are relatively quick, but if it was something from a different seller like from Etsy or something like that, there’s a chance it would not be able to be replaced in time for something like that,” she said.

In Kentucky, packages delivered to your door by UPS or Amazon don’t have the same legal protection as those delivered by the U.S. Mail, but a pre-filed bill for the upcoming legislative session would make a crime like this a felony.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

